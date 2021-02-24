Local Mother Mourned After She Was Struck, Killed by Speeding Car in Englewood Monday

A family is devastated and a man is facing reckless homicide charges after he allegedly struck and killed 43-year-old Kesha Thomas on Chicago’s South Side earlier this week.

According to prosecutors, Isaac Wade, 20, was driving in the 7400 block of South Racine at approximately 11:54 a.m. Monday when he ran through a red light, lost control of his vehicle after striking another car, and struck Thomas, who walking up the street.

Wade was arrested by Chicago police at the scene, and is now facing felony reckless homicide charges, along with several other misdemeanor charges.

While the pain is still fresh in the hearts of Thomas’ family and friends, they are remembering a woman whose life was cut tragically short.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Great is not even a word,” Qwanda Curry, one of Thomas’ best friends, said. “Fantastic, that still doesn’t even do it. She was an awesome mother, and her smile was just always shining, and glowing.”

Curry describes Thomas as a dedicated mother who worked hard to make life better for her children, working to put her daughter through college and to ensure that her sons had everything they needed.

“It was all for her kids,” she said. “To put her daughter through college, and to make sure that her sons didn’t want for anything. It was all about making sure her kids were straight.”

Even though Wade now stands accused of cutting Thomas’ life short, Curry says that she feels compassion in her heart, and that she forgives him for the events that led to her friend’s death.

“He wasn’t purposely trying to kill Kesha,” she said. “I forgive him, because we all make mistakes. He’s going to pay for it anyway, so I pray for him and hope that he finds some type of forgiveness for himself.”