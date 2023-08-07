Lincoln Park's ZooLights set to return this November

Lincoln Park Zoo’s annual ZooLights is one of the venue's most-popular attractions and it's returning for its 29th year this November.

Presented by ComEd and Invesco QQQ, ZooLights features an array of new and modern LED light displays that immerse both the zoo – and its guests – in interactive light-up displays.

Starting Nov. 17, guests will have the opportunity to see the zoo lit up at night. ZooLights runs from 4:10 – 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 4:30 – 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Thanksgiving Eve and New Year’s Eve.

However, ZooLights provides more than just light shows. Returning this year will be a twinkling Light Maze, a towering Ferris Wheel and live ice carvers.

Guests can also enjoy assortments of food and drinks at Edie Levy’s Landmark Café with holiday-themed pop-up bar Snowy’s Spirits & S’more serving up festive cocktails, hot drinks and fire pits for s’more roasting, according to the press release.

General admission ZooLights tickets start at $7 per person. Tickets on Fridays, Saturdays, Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 22) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) will feature increased ticket prices at $10 per person.

As part of the zoo’s ongoing commitment to accessibility, general admission will be offered free of charge on Mondays, according to officials.

Tickets will be available to the public starting in mid-October with a special presale for zoo members. Ticket sales from ZooLights directly support the zoo’s animal care, global conservation efforts and innovative learning programs.

Additional variations of the ZooLights will be offered, such as the sensory-friendly night. This Dec. 6 event will allow guests of all ages to experience ZooLights while most lights remain static. A statement said that those that do move will be slowed down or turned off with music played at a reduced volume.