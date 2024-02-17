Lincoln Park Zoo announces first Moholi bushbaby birth in 8 years

Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo recently welcomed its first newborn of the year.

Zookeepers found a Moholi bushbaby in the Regenstein Small Mammal-Reptile House on Feb. 1, marking the zoo's first Moholi bushbaby birth since 2016.

Moholi bushbabies are small primates with grayish-brown fur that are known for their large ears and jumping from tree to tree to move.

The species is native to savanna woodlands and can be traced to Southern Africa.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The birth follows a recommended pairing by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Moholi Bushbaby Species Survival Plan, according to the Lincoln Park Zoo.

The new parents are Zeus, who was born at the zoo in 2015, and Jellybean, who arrived from the Milwaukee County Zoo in 2021.

Moholi bushbabies are nocturnal but live in a reversed setting in their habitat so it is very dark in the viewing area. As a result, the animals are awake when guests stop by.

If you visit the zoo, you can expect to see the family clinging to branches and in the nooks of trees.

Bushbaby infants are born with fur and eyes already open, so the infant will look similar to the parents in the exhibit.

Anyone can see the Moholi bushbaby family in person at the Lincoln Park Zoo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is free to everyone. Parking costs $20.