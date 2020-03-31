Lightfoot Says Chicago Coronavirus Cases Set to Peak in Coming Weeks

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she expects cases in Chicago will peak in "the coming weeks."

But just how high they will go remains unclear.

"There's no sugar coating this," Lightfoot said. "The numbers are going to get worse before they get better."

Her comments echo those made by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, who noted that an increase in cases will likely come along with an increase in testing.

The mayor had previously said the city is preparing for upwards of 40,000 hospitalizations and U.S. health experts worry Cook County could become one of the nation's next hotspots.

"Forty thousand hospitalizations. Not 40,000 cases, but 40,000 people who require acute care in a hospital setting," Lightfoot said. "That number will break our healthcare system... This will push our city to the brink."

Illinois' stay-at-home order will likely be extended Tuesday until April 30, multiple sources familiar with the matter told NBC 5.

The announcement is set to be made during Gov. J.B. Pritzker's daily coronavirus press briefing at 2:30 p.m., which Lightfoot is also scheduled to appear at. (Watch it live here).

The news comes one week before the initial order was set to end and just days after the state saw its biggest one-day jump in cases of the coronavirus pandemic so far.

Health officials warn that a continued increase in patients threatens to overwhelm state hospitals, healthcare workers and first responders.

Illinois saw its biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began Sunday, with 1,105 new cases.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave a passionate speech pleading with city residents to stay home.

By Monday, the total number of cases statewide had topped 5,000 with more than 70 deaths.

Although the number of new cases reported Monday was nearly half those seen Sunday, both Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that is not an indication that cases have peaked.

Already, the state is bringing back online once-shuttered hospitals and working to prepare Chicago's McCormick Place convention center into an alternate care facility for patients with mild symptoms.