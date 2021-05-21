John Marshall Law School

Law School to Remove John Marshall's Name Over Racist Past

University of Illinois trustees have voted to remove the name of the longest-serving U.S. Supreme Court chief justice from the University of Illinois-Chicago law school.

Thursday's vote came after a task force said John Marshall’s history as a slave owner and trader “render him a highly inappropriate namesake for the law school.”

The University of Illinois at Chicago merged with the private John Marshall Law School in 2019 to create the city’s first public law school, named UIC John Marshall Law School.

The News-Gazette reports it will be renamed the UI-Chicago School of Law effective July 1.

