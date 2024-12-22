Large fire engulfs Brighton Park warehouse

Chicago firefighters were battling a massive fire on Saturday evening at a warehouse in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood.
The fire was reported at around 7 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Western Avenue, according to a social media post from the Chicago Fire Department.
CFD posted several photos on social media showing smoke engulfing the building, heavy flames and what appeared to be a partially collapsed structure. Firefighters were battling the flames in defensive mode, authorities said.
No injuries were immediately reported.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
