Large fire engulfs Brighton Park warehouse

Authorities posted several photos on social media showing smoke engulfing the building, heavy flames and what appeared to be a partially collapsed structure.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago Fire Department/X

Chicago firefighters were battling a massive fire on Saturday evening at a warehouse in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood.

The fire was reported at around 7 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Western Avenue, according to a social media post from the Chicago Fire Department.

CFD posted several photos on social media showing smoke engulfing the building, heavy flames and what appeared to be a partially collapsed structure. Firefighters were battling the flames in defensive mode, authorities said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

