Travel warning for LaPorte County lifted as residents dig out from more than 3 feet of snow

A travel warning was lifted for LaPorte County on Saturday afternoon as snow cleanup efforts from a blast of winter weather that delivered more than three feet of snow remained underway.

An intense band of lake effect snow pounded the region with more than two feet of snow on Friday, leading to treacherous road conditions and a chaotic scene on Interstate 94. Drivers were advised to avoid the interstate as traffic was brought to a standstill, causing snow plows to become stuck in backups and making it difficult for police to reach drivers in need.

While the county has already seen the majority of snow with this system, a winter storm warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday.

Moderate lake effect snow will likely persist through the evening, bringing an additional one to three inches of snow -- with higher amounts possible in some spots. After sunset, lake effect snow is finally expected to weaken.

At 4 p.m., cunty officials downgraded the travel warning to a travel advisory, under which drivers are encourged to stay off the roads except for when traveling to or from work or during an emergency.

In a Facebook post at 3:19 p.m., the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department asked residents to remove vehicles parked on roadways and in cul-de-sacs as plow crews work to clear all roads throughout the county.

"During this process, especially in subdivisions, they've encountered vehicles parked on the roadways or in cul-de-sacs," the post read, in part. "If you have a vehicle parked in the roadway or a cul-de-sac, please remove it. This will allow La Porte County Highway employees to clear the roadways in a safe and efficient manner."

Michigan City remained under a snow emergency until "further notice." In a letter to the community, Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch asked drivers to stay off the roads until the emergency status is lifted.

The mayor included a reminder of the following snow removal conditions that remain in effect:

• No parking along streets designated as snow routes.

• On streets that are not snow routes, citzens must park on the side of the street with oddnumbered addresses on even-numbered days

• Citizens must park on the even-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days