Drivers advised to avoid Interstate 94 in LaPorte County as region sees more than 2 feet of snow

Drivers in LaPorte County were urged to avoid traveling on a portion of Interstate 94 Friday afternoon as a number of backups and crashes were reported after more than two feet of snow fell across the county.

According to the Indiana State Police, traffic was not moving, plows were stuck in miles-long traffic backups and it was creating dangerous conditions for those attempting to travel.

As of 1 p.m., two feet of snow had been reported in LaPorte County's Springfield Township, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service advised of dangerous driving conditions in a post on X, saying:

"Travel is treacherous in La Porte County this afternoon!" the post read. "We've had several reports of crashes on I-94, as more than 18-24" of lake effect snow has fallen today and it is still snowing! Blowing and drifting snow will also make travel hazardous into the evening."

Multiple inches of snow were reported ahead of the Friday morning commute, creating treacherous road conditions then as well.

In northeast Illinois, between two and four inches of snow fell by the late morning.

While snow has stopped falling in most of the Chicago area, Northwest Indiana isn't in the clear just yet.

An additional two to eight inches of snowfall are possible through noon on Saturday. According to the NWS, the lake effect snow bands are expected to meander across the area this evening, leading to hazardous driving conditions.

Intense snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are possible with the dominant lake effect snow bans, according to meteorologists.

The NWS warns that due to the nature of lake effect snow, conditions can vary significantly over very short distances and go from flurries to whiteout conditions in just a few miles.