Snow totals: 18 inches of snow already recorded in NW Indiana, more on the way

Nearly 20 inches of snow had already fallen in Northwest Indiana

Snow was already beginning to pile up across parts of Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana Friday morning as winter weather was expected to continue through Saturday descended across the area.

In some parts, multiple inches fell ahead of the Friday morning commute, creating treacherous road conditions.

"Travel this morning is definitely treacherous for trucks and cars," Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield told NBC Chicago Friday morning, as heavy, lake effect snow continued to pummel Northwest Indiana, leading to white-out conditions in some parts.

In Northeast Illinois, between two and four inches of snow fell. Those amounts were significantly higher in Northwest Indiana, where heavy, lake-effect snow was expected to continue falling through Saturday.

By 8:30 a.m. Friday, 18 inches of snow had already fallen in LaPorte County, with more on the way. That's two more inches of snow than what fell in Buffalo, New York.

Here's a look at snow totals across the area as of 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service:

Indiana snow totals

LaPorte County

Westville: 12.4 inches

Union Mills: 12.5 inches

LaPorte: 18 inches

Chicago, Illinois snow totals

Lake County

Lake Villa: 2 inches

Libertyville: 1.5 inches

Cook County:

O'Hare International Airport: 1.5 inches

LaGrange Park: 1.5 inches

Midway International Airport: 1.4 inches

Kane County:

Elgin: 1

DeKalb County:

Maple Park: 1

DuPage County:

Naperville: 1.7

Will County:

Peotone: 1.8 inches

This story will be updated as more snow totals become available.

