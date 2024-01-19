Chicago Weather

LaPorte County sees 32 inches of snow and counting. Here are the latest snowfall totals

By Matt Stefanski

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A winter system walloped several northwest Indiana communities with more than two feet of snow on Friday, including one neighborhood that saw at least 32 inches.

The snow continued to fall in the late evening as snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour led to slick and snow-covered roads.

Here are the latest snowfall totals as of Friday night:

  • Pinola - 32 inches
  • Springville - 30.5 inches
  • Pine Lake - LaPorte - 28 inches
  • Pinola - 27 inches
  • Trail Creek - 27 inches
  • Waterford - 25 inches
  • LaPorte - 25 inches
  • Michigan City - 25 inches
  • Kingsford Heights - 25 inches
  • Waterford - 24.5 inches
  • Springville - 24 inches
  • Pinola - 24 inches
  • Waterford - 24 inches
  • LaPorte - 22.3 inches
  • Union Mills - 22.8 inches
  • Pinola - 22 inches
  • Springville - 20 inches
