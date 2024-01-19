LaPorte County sees 32 inches of snow and counting. Here are the latest snowfall totals

A winter system walloped several northwest Indiana communities with more than two feet of snow on Friday, including one neighborhood that saw at least 32 inches.
The snow continued to fall in the late evening as snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour led to slick and snow-covered roads.
Here are the latest snowfall totals as of Friday night:
- Pinola - 32 inches
- Springville - 30.5 inches
- Pine Lake - LaPorte - 28 inches
- Pinola - 27 inches
- Trail Creek - 27 inches
- Waterford - 25 inches
- LaPorte - 25 inches
- Michigan City - 25 inches
- Kingsford Heights - 25 inches
- Waterford - 24.5 inches
- Springville - 24 inches
- Pinola - 24 inches
- Waterford - 24 inches
- LaPorte - 22.3 inches
- Union Mills - 22.8 inches
- Pinola - 22 inches
- Springville - 20 inches
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.