LaPorte County sees 32 inches of snow and counting. Here are the latest snowfall totals

A winter system walloped several northwest Indiana communities with more than two feet of snow on Friday, including one neighborhood that saw at least 32 inches.

The snow continued to fall in the late evening as snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour led to slick and snow-covered roads.

Here are the latest snowfall totals as of Friday night:

Pinola - 32 inches

Springville - 30.5 inches

Pine Lake - LaPorte - 28 inches

Pinola - 27 inches

Trail Creek - 27 inches

Waterford - 25 inches

LaPorte - 25 inches

Michigan City - 25 inches

Kingsford Heights - 25 inches

Waterford - 24.5 inches

Springville - 24 inches

Pinola - 24 inches

Waterford - 24 inches

LaPorte - 22.3 inches

Union Mills - 22.8 inches

Pinola - 22 inches

Springville - 20 inches