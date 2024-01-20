Chicago Forecast: Lake effect snow continues in NW Indiana as region racks up staggering totals

While most of the Chicago area may be waking up to bone-chilling temperatures and leftover snow on the ground from Friday morning's accumulation, residents in Northwest Indiana are digging themselves out of much greater totals.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Porter County until 9 a.m., while the warning will remain in place for LaPorte County until noon, as lake effect snow continues to affect Northwest Indiana.

Though the heavy lake effect snow is eventually supposed to taper off into Michigan this afternoon, travel conditions remain perilous in the region Saturday morning.

Very heavy lake effect snow continues along the I-94 corridor in Porter county, Indiana. Prepare for rapidly changing conditions with dangerous travel conditions if traveling this morning in the purple shaded area. #INwx pic.twitter.com/gozJ9NqcHR — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 20, 2024

Parts of LaPorte County were hammered with as much as 30 inches of snow as of Friday night, with updated totals later Saturday likely bringing an even higher total.

As for the remainder of the region, the concern flips back to the bitter cold, with high temperatures not leaving the teens tonight as lows drop below 0 degrees.

Wind chill values are expected to drop as low as -15 to -25 degrees early Sunday morning, so make sure to keep several layers of clothing on for anytime spent outdoors.

While Chicago-area residents are likely eager to see temperatures rise above freezing once again so snow and ice could melt, that remains a couple of days away.

Highs of just around 21 degrees are expected on Sunday, with a wintry mix anticipated on Monday night that could bring both snow and ice to roads, complicating travel.

Temperatures are finally expected to climb above freezing from there, with highs reaching the mid 30s by Tuesday with rain forecasted for multiple days next week.

If there's anything those around the Chicago area should look forward to outside this weekend, it's sunshine. While residents can expect a sunny Saturday and some peaks on Sunday, next week is expected to bring plenty of overcast skies and rain.