Lake County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of recently retired K-9 Dax

K-9 Dax, a longtime veteran of the Lake County Sheriff's Office who was recently retired from active duty due to an injury, died Friday morning, according to officials.

Starting his career in the spring of 2015, K-9 Dax attended a retirement ceremony on Wednesday when officers and community members celebrated Dax's longtime service to the area.

According to officials, K-9 Dax assisted in locating over 400 missing endangered people or fleeing felons, while also helping in the detection of hundreds of kilograms of illegal drugs and seizing of cash and illegal firearms.

Dax, a member of the U.S. Police Canine Association, competed in several regional and national trials, receiving high accolades for tracking, article searches and narcotics, among other fields.

Also no stranger to the camera, Dax appeared on several nationally broadcast TV programs, including NBC's "Today with Hoda and Jenna," A&E's "America's Top Dog" and Hallmark's "Home and Family."

Dax has also received over a dozen awards over the course of his storied career, including the 2018 K9s of Valor Foundation "K-9 of the Year" award and the 2023 Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor.

On March 3, Dax sustained an injury that would go on to necessitate his retirement while assisting in the apprehension of a fleeing suspect.

Dax injured his neck and spine in the incident, causing temporary paralysis to his hindquarters, police said.

Later, Dax was diagnosed with cervical and thoracolumbar Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD) and lumbosacral IVDD exasperated during the incident. Dax has since regained the ability to walk thanks to intensive physical therapy.

Dax's veterinarians determined that he would not be able to return to active-duty for his physical well-being.

“There is no way to quantify or properly express what Dax’s service has meant to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake County community, his supporters across the nation, and especially me. But I cannot refrain from stating that his service has been exemplary, and most importantly, he has saved countless lives, including my own. I am proud to have been his handler and best friend for the last nine years," K-9 Dax's partner Deputy John Forlenza said ahead of Dax's retirement.

“K-9 Dax will always hold a special place in our hearts, and we are incredibly saddened by his passing. K-9 Dax will be remembered for the lives he saved, violent offenders he apprehended, and drugs he kept from being distributed in our community. Please keep the Forlenza family in your thoughts and prayers," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Dax's health had declined over the past 10 days and was in a lot of pain.

Deputy Forlenza, his longtime partner, took Dax to his favorite place on Friday morning, the beach, before he was euthanized.