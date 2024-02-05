Lake County health officials on Monday afternoon are set to hold a news conference after Vista Medical Center East, a hospital north suburban Waukegan, had its designation as a trauma center revoked by the Illinois Department of Public Health following an investigation.

According to a press release, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek and Lake County Health Department Executive Director Mark Pfister will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Monday. The press conference is expected to address the "community impact and health system implications" of the investigation into the hospital, and recent action taken by the IDPH and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Illinois' health department said it notified the hospital on Friday that its trauma center designation had been revoked "due to its absense of essential services needed to maintain this designation." Those services included things like a lack of a blood bank, anethesia, neurology, urology and a full-time trauma coordinator, according to health officials.

"This action does not affect other services at the hospital," IDPH said in a statement. "IDPH and state government officials have been in communication with Lake County leaders, surrounding hospitals, trauma centers, and Emergency Medical Service providers in the area to ensure that the residents of Lake County and the region will continue to have access to vital emergency services."

In a news release Sunday, State Sen. Adriane Johnson, of Buffalo Grove, said the hospital's loss in trauma care status is "a detrimental downturn in trauma-focused care" for the Waukegan community.

""...A lack of accessible, reliable, high-quality health care is already the reality for many, and the recent announcement will create even more damage for local residents. Simply put: Without proper intervention, lives will be lost," the lawmaker said.

Vista Medical Center East was previously a Level II trauma center, the lowest of two levels designated by the Illinois Department of Public Health. With the hospital no longer a trauma center, individuals with serious injuries will need to be transported to a hospital more than 20 minutes away, Johnson said.

“It is vital that we find the root cause of the issue at Vista Medical Center and create tangible solutions to ensure residents are safe," the statement went on to say. "We also must consider the impact it has on employees who face grave uncertainty from if they have a job to if they’ll be paid."

Johnson's full statement can be found below:

Banek, who is also a certified registered nurse anesthetist who practices at the hospital, stated in a previous letter that groups of physicians practicing at the hospital were not getting paid on time and leaving as a result.

In a Jan. 9 article, the Chicago Tribune reported that at least four members of Vista’s Board of Trustees were concerned about the hospital's financial situation. Vista was sold to California-based American Healthcare Systems from its previous owner, Tennesee-based Quorom Health Corporation in July.

The purchase included assets and liabilities, including approximately $15 million in debt.

Vista Medical Center East did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

Through a spokesperson, Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor released the following statement to NBC Chicago:

“I am deeply disturbed and concerned that Vista Medical Center East has lost its trauma center designation from the Illinois Department of Public Health. It is in the interest of all Waukegan families that we have a well-run hospital with a trauma center. I am requesting an immediate meeting with Vista Health System CEO Bianca Defilippi and American Health Systems CEO Michael Sarian. I also will work with our legislators in Springfield to see how the City of Waukegan can work with IDPH to assist in this manner. Nothing is more important than the health and welfare of our hard-working Waukegan residents.”

In 2023, Vista Medical Center East received an "C" grade in hospital safety from health care watchdog group and nonprofit Leapfrog.

The IDPH did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.