Kwanzaa celebrations begin in Chicago, with first day symbolizing ‘unity'

Dozens gathered at Malcom X College in Chicago's Near West Side Thursday morning to kick off seven days of Kwanzaa celebrations.

Each day celebrates a different principle in African culture to live by. Day one is Umoja, meaning 'unity' in Swahili.

“The principles of Kwanzaa are what we live upon," said President David Sanders. "Those principles have brought us this far and are going to take us farther, and those principles are what the world needs today.”

Sanders said unity is especially important to live by today.

"The world doesn’t understand how you stick together," he said.

Other priniciples celebrated later this week are self-determination, purpose and faith. Each day at Malcolm X College will begin at noon with a history lesson, sharing the significance of the holiday in African culture and the lighting of that day's candle.

Those celebrating can also experience traditional dance and music all week, while supporting nearly 20 vendors.

"We’re celebrating our markets, our vendors, our performers, the culture in dance and song and art," said Dean of Malcolm X West Campus Barbara Meschino.

"It feels great to be here on Kwanzaa at the largest Kwanzaa celebration in Chicago," said Chicago-based photographer Rodney Wright of Image Makers Photography.

Wright has a booth set up at the college for the celebrations. He says his work captures the essence of the everyday people and their culture.

“I want them to see it and feel warmth. I want them to feel history, I want them to see themselves," he said.

Celebrations also continued at the Bronzeville Children's Museum where children learned the history and significance of the holiday through storybooks and songs.