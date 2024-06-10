Keanu Reeves, Dogstar to perform at Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Fair just upped its star power level in recent days, as actor Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar will perform at the event later this summer.

According to Fair officials, the band, which also features Bret Domrose and Rob Mailhouse, will perform at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

All shows at the Free Stage are free of charge with a paid fair admission, and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the State Fair’s website.

Reserved viewing area tickets will be available later in the summer.

Three Dog Night, Gladys Knight and Bell Div Devoe have also been signed to perform during the State Fair, which gets underway on Aug. 2 and runs through Aug. 18 in Indianapolis.

Dogstar formed in California in the early 1990s, with Reeves playing bass. They reunited in 2022 and released an album called “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees” in Oct. 2023, according to their website.

Of course, Reeves is best known for his work in Hollywood, starring in action franchises like “The Matrix” and “John Wick.”

He is also working on a series of new film projects, including a sequel to his film “Constantine” and as the voice of Shado in the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” sequel.