Judge delays setting trial date for accused Highland Park shooter, asks for more time to gather evidence

A Lake County judge on Monday put off setting a trial date for the accused Highland Park Fourth of July Parade shooter.

Judge Victoria Rossetti had said she would set a trial date for Robert E. Crimo III, who’s accused of killing seven people and wounding 48 others at last year’s parade. But prosecutors on Monday, the first hearing in the case since May, asked for three more months to finish gathering evidence, including a pending FBI report and chain of custody paperwork.

Rossetti said she now expects to set a trial date at Crimo III’s next hearing on Dec. 11.

Crimo, 22, has pleaded not guilty to 117 felony counts for allegedly firing an assault rifle at paradegoers from a rooftop at Central Avenue and Second Street in north suburban Highland Park.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon said prosecutors have shared more than 10,000 pages of medical reports and other evidence in the discovery process.

Since Crimo’s last hearing, prosecutors have received five more reports from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office, Skokie Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Crimo’s father, Robert Crimo Jr., is charged with seven counts of reckless conduct for signing his son’s firearm owner’s identification card application when he was 19 years old. His father’s case is scheduled to go to trial in November.

Crimo and his father also face a dozen civil lawsuits filed by shooting victims.