Joliet city leaders question $8.6 million state grant awarded to township to help migrants

A state grant awarded to Joliet Township to provide services for migrants is raising concerns from elected leaders in Joliet.

“The decision maker in the city did not have knowledge of the grant request made by the Joliet Township with community partners and organization,” said Mayor Terry D’Arcy.

Mayor D’Arcy at a council meeting Tuesday night told the public his office and the Joliet Fire Department did not sign or approve any memorandum with the township as submitted to the state.

“If the town accepts this grant and individuals arrive in our city, it will be a tremendous strain and overtaxing our existing infrastructure impacting our Joliet school systems, social services, public and private health resources and public safety,” he said.

The mayor is calling on the township supervisor to withdraw the grant application.

Governor JB Pritzker’s office announced last Friday, Joliet Township was one of six municipalities awarded grants to help asylum seekers. Joliet Township was awarded $8.6 million. Elgin, Oak Park, and Lake County officials told NBC Chicago they plan to distribute the money to their community groups and partners.

“If we’re putting $8.6 million dollars into Joliet, it needs to be spent on the people in the room and those of us who pay taxes in this country,” said Joliet resident Tina McGrath.

Not all residents agreed with McGrath.

“I would like to ask that you open your hearts and your minds,” said Joliet resident Doug Casper. "It’s a time of change.”

So how is the money going to be used? NBC Chicago has made numerous attempts to get a hold of Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras since last Friday by calling, emailing, and even stopping by his office Wednesday afternoon. His executive assistant told us he was going to be releasing a statement and they had no comment.

The executive director of the Spanish Community Center told NBC 5 off camera her nonprofit is listed on the grant application. She said the money will help with wrap around services and that there are no plans to house migrants at the center on Eastern Avenue.

Residents who had questions about the grant at the council meeting say they plan to attend the township board meeting next Tuesday at 5 p.m.