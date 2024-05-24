Suburban mall announces new designer outlet store — a first in the Midwest

A suburban outlet mall has announced a new store -- and it's the first of its kind in the Midwest.

Fashion Outlets of Chicago revealed that Alexander McQueen has now joined the Rosemont location's lineup of stores, marking the start of a number of new storefronts, which will be opening later this summer.

The new offering marks the first Alexander McQueen outlet location in the Midwest.

Described as "one of the most celebrated fashion houses across the globe," Alexander McQueen's new outlet store is located on the second floor of the mall.

Other stores opening later summer include Vuori, Ulta and Marc Jacobs.

The Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall stands during the grand opening in Rosemont, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2013. Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of the U.S. economy, increased 1.8 percent after advancing 2.3 percent in the period ended July 28, according to the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index. Photographer: Tim Boyle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“At Fashion Outlets of Chicago, we pride ourselves on our robust mix of the world’s top designer brands, so we’re thrilled to welcome a fashion house as iconic as Alexander McQueen to our lineup,” Katie Walsh, senior marketing manager at Fashion Outlets of Chicago, said in a statement. “Alongside Vuori, 7 For All Mankind, Marc Jacobs and more, this addition demonstrate the center’s commitment to bringing unmatched variety, value and style to our shoppers year-round.”

Alexander McQueen is a luxury brand was founded in 1992 by iconic designer Lee Alexander McQueen, who became know for "uncompromising quality and creative vision."

Meanwhile, Fashion Outlets of Chicago describes itself as the Midwest's only two-level indoor shopping center with more than 130 outlets, including major designers like Maje, Moose Knuckles and more. Yves Saint Laurent, Versace and Aritzia all also opened their first Midwest outlet stores at the mall.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Also among the newest shops joining Alexander McQueen are recently opened Express Outlet and store expansions for Gucci, Michael Kors, Lululemon and more.