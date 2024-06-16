1 person killed, 1 injured in West Pullman shooting

Chicago police were investigating after a shooting injured two people, one fatally, Sunday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood on the city's South Side, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 3:17 p.m. in the 11500 block of South LaSalle Street, police said. Two men, 34 and 59 years old, were approached by one offender who fired shots in their direction. The 34-year-old man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

The older victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was initially said to be in serious condition.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday night.

Area Two detectives were investigating.