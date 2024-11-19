Jesse White Tumblers mark 65 years of delighting area residents

There is a shiny statue outside the Jesse White Park and Fieldhouse commemorating the 65th anniversary of the Jesse White Tumblers.

The statue is a new addition, paying tribute to the program that has delighted Chicago-area residents for generations.

“Mr. White is one of those, once in a lifetime figures. Once in a generation,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said. “You don’t do anything for 65 years unless you love our people.”

Johnson was among a handful of speakers who attended White’s celebration Tuesday morning. All spoke about White’s life and legacy of service, hailing the former secretary of state for teaching young people to aim high with their dreams.

“He always says never look down, only when you tie your shoes. I’ve instilled that discipline my life,” explained Star Johnson, who has been a part of the tumbling program for 14 years. “Mr. White is like a father to me, a mentor, a leader. He is really encouraging, especially when it comes to leadership and academics.”

White shared his motivation and gratitude for his supporters, who’ve helped to make his tumbling program a positive one for inner city children.

“I want you to know, my philosophy on life is to do something good for someone every day,” White explained. “I want to thank you for giving, for caring, and thank you for making a difference in the lives of the tumbling team here in Chicago.”

According to the group’s website, Tumblers must “stay away from gangs, drugs, and alcohol, and must maintain a “C” average in school.

The Tumblers give more than 1,500 performances each year, according to its website.

White retired as Illinois’ longest-serving secretary of state, having first been elected to the office in 1999. He has continued to be active with the Tumblers after his retirement, appearing at events throughout the Chicago area.