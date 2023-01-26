Jaiden Fields, Bears' Justin Fields' Sister, Signs Deal With WWE

Jaiden Fields, Justin Fields' sister, signs deal with WWE originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jaiden Fields, the sister of Bears quarterback Justin Fields, agreed to a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with WWE as part of their "Next in Line" program.

The WWE announced 15 new athletes to the “Next In Line” program, including Justin Fields’ sister Jaiden, who plays softball at Georgia. pic.twitter.com/sFMnIh1Fmj — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 26, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Jaiden, a redshirt junior softball player at Georgia, signed along with 14 other athletes as part of the third class to collaborate with WWE's program.

"The program serves to recruit and develop potential future Superstars and further enhances WWE’s talent development process through collaborative partnerships with college athletes from diverse athletic backgrounds," according to the latest release from the WWE.

Upon completion of the program, athletes have the opportunity to be offered a contract with WWE, should they decide to take that career path.

Jaiden is ongoing her fourth softball season at Georgia. She holds a career .315/.389/.565 slash line over 115 games.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.