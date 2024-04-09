Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket worth nearly $5.5 million sold at West Side liquor store

A jackpot-winning Lotto ticket worth nearly $5.5 million was sold at a liquor store last month on Chicago's West Side, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Lottery officials said the ticket for the March 28 drawing, worth $5,450,000, was sold at Prestige Liquors, located at 345 North Central Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood.

The lucky winner matched all six numbers in the drawing, taking home the large payout and also netting the retailer a 1% bonus of total prize money.

Lotto drawings are conducted on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 9:22 p.m., and is an Illinois-only game.

More information on the Illinois Lottery and different games offered can be found here.