‘It's really scary:' Neighbors unnerved after 5 injured in Rogers Park mass shooting

Chicago police officers returned to Willye White Park on Saturday afternoon where hours earlier five people were wounded in a mass shooting.

Officers were seen canvassing the 1600 block of West Howard Street where shots erupted during an argument late Friday night.

“It’s devastating, because, you know, we live in this community, we raise our kids here,” said Luevennia Wells.

Wells, who lives nearby with her six children, said she heard gunshots being fired.

“Everytime I hear it over here that I might be one of my kids (hurt) or something,” she said.

The shooting happened at around 11:40 p.m. near West Howard Street and Ashland Avenue. Chicago police said the victims were waiting on the sidewalk when two vehicles pulled up and an argument broke out. Individuals in both vehicles then fired shots, striking the victims, authorities said.

“It’s really scary, you know?” said Wells. “It’s a really good neighborhood. During the daytime, we have some good times. In the night, sometimes with no problems like yesterday... I just don’t know what happened yesterday.”

Police said the victims were three men and two women ranging in age from 26 to 37 years old. Witnesses said the five people may have been waiting for a party bus when shots were fired.

About an hour later, police said a 35-year-old man was shot while standing on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of West Howard, about three blocks away. It’s unclear if the shootings are related.

“We have had gunfire on this street, and it’s been really disconcerting,” said Cally Raduenzel, the owner of Curls and Company in Rogers Park. “But you know again, it’s made us all active, a little bit more aware.”

So far this year, Chicago police said there have been 23 shootings in the 24th District, an increase from 14 last year.

The crime is alarming for business owners.

“We all have been here for a very long time, we’re sticking around, you know? We just want to make sure we’re all working together and you know some things, like this, don't have to happen.”

While police continue to investigate, people in the neighborhood said they hope the gunman will be caught soon.

“I just hope we can stop this type of violence over here just for our kids,” Wells said.

Four of the five people who were injured were said to be in good condition at the hospital. A fifth victim was grazed in the head, but refused medical treatment. Ald. Maria Hadden, who represents the 49th Ward, said the shooting was caught on pod camera and doesn't appear to be random.