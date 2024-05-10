Father shot and killed on the way to work during Dunning attempted robbery

Surveillance footage captured a gunshot ring out early Friday when an armed gunman shot and killed a Chicago father during an attempted robbery in the city's Dunning neighborhood.

The 24-year-old father of two was walking to the bus stop at around 7 a.m. near Irving Park Road and Pittsburgh Avenue when he was confronted by a gunman demanding cash. Like most other days, the Chicago resident, who had yet to be identified as of late Friday, planned on catching the bus to work.

A neighbor, who wished not to be identified, said she heard a gunshot and ran to help.

"I heard someone screaming. I looked out the window," she recounted. "I could see him from my window, so I ran over there."

The neighbor said she saw the man lying in the street after he had been shot in the chest. She quickly took action and used her hooded sweatshirt as a tourniquet.

"He talked to me for a little bit, then he said it started being hard to breathe, so," the witness said.

The victim, who lives a block away, was rushed to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died.

Known in the neighborhood as a family man, he had one baby and another on the way.

"I was there, and I’m sorry that he didn’t make it, and I wish he would have so he could see his kids get older," the neighbor said.

As of late Friday, Chicago police were following up on multiple leads, including surveillance video that had been posted online. The footage showed the robbery with the gunman demanding cash.

"Not only did he shoot him, but continued to rob him after he shot him, so that’s what I saw in the video," the neighbor said.

Ald. Nick Sposato, whose 38th Ward includes the neighborhood, said robberies on the city's North Side have gotten worse.

"Just a brutal thing, brutal video," the alderman said. "A kid going to work to provide for his family and some scumbag guns him down."

Police were canvassing the neighborhood in hope of obtaining additional video to get a detailed description of the gunman.

As of late Friday, detectives were still searching for the gunman.

"It could have happened to anyone of us. They were looking for someone and they found somebody," one resident said.