Mass shooting in Rogers Park leaves 5 wounded

Five people were hurt in a mass shooting in Rogers Park Friday night, police said.
The group of people was near the 1600 block of West Howard Street around 11:40 p.m. when two vehicles approached and began arguing, police said. People in both vehicles started shooting, striking five people.
A 37-year-old man, 29-year-old man and woman, and 26-year-old woman were all taken to Presence St. Francis Hospital in good condition. A fifth victim, a 36-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to the head and refused medical attention on the scene.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
