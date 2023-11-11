‘It's getting worse:' 1 killed, 1 injured when hail of gunfire erupts in Humboldt Park

One person was killed and a second was injured when dozens of shots were fired early Saturday morning in the city's Humboldt Park community, according to police and a witness.

The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. near North Avers Avenue and West Hirsch Street. Chicago police said two men were inside a car when a blue SUV pulled up and fired shots at them. One of the men, who was 31 years old, died from his injuries. The other person, a 32-year-old man, was listed in critical condition.

“I heard gunshots all the sudden, it was like 30 in a row, real loud," said neighbor Sandra Wilson. “I just saw blue flashing lights from police cars.”

Dozens of evidence markers and shattered glass were visible at the scene following the shooting. As of late Saturday, no one was in custody.

Neighbors told NBC Chicago they were disheartened to hear the shooting unfold.

“It was sad," Wilson said. "We just have to pray for one another because it just seems like it’s getting worse and worse, and worse.”

Ald. Jessie Fuentes, who represents the 26th Ward, which includes the community, posted a message to social media, asking anyone with information to contact Chicago police. She also said the victims were food delivery drivers working for DoorDash.

A spokesperson for the company told NBC Chicago they are devastated by the report, and are actively investigating.