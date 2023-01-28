‘It Breaks My Heart:' Victims of Recent California Mass Shootings Honored at Chinatown Vigil

Community leaders and members of the public gathered for a candlelight vigil Saturday evening in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood to remember those killed in the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay mass shootings.

Attendees gathered in the frigid cold, reflecting on both tragedies and addressing concerns of mental health.

"Today I hope everybody will reflect on this, that this is something that happens in all communities, not just one or the other, and that we all need to stand together and show our love and concern and reach out to each other," said attendee Anne Shaw.

Another woman, who attended the vigil with her daughter and nieces, said her heart was heavy just thinking about those who lost their lives.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"Heartbreaking, because when we heard the news last week, it’s our fellow Asian community, and it’s close to [the] heart, right, it’s very close to [the] heart," said Richelle Tuazon.

Sunday will mark one week since a gunman opened fire during Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, killing 11 people.

"It breaks my heart thinking about it," Tuazon stated. "I pray for them, I start praying for them last week, and I’m still going to keep praying for them."

One day later, a man fatally shot seven co-workers in the northern California city of Half Moon Bay.

As Chicago's Chinatown community prepares for Sunday's Lunar New Year parade, the local alderperson just hopes residents can find a way to heal.

"I’m hoping that tomorrow, with the first really like return to Lunar New Year Parade that we’re having, that’s yet another moment for people to connect and see our community and the beautiful in our community as well," 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee said.