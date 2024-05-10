Sugar Ray to headline 2024 Whiting Pierogi Fest

While we're still over two months away from one of the Chicago area's most recognizable summer festivals, those with a love of pierogis can start making plans for this year's Whiting Pierogi Fest, with a dose of nostalgia greeting attendees.

Known for their late '90s smash hits such as "Fly" and "Someday," Sugar Ray is slated to headline this year's festival with a free concert at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

The festival itself is slated to take place from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28, operating from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Sugar Ray will perform on the festival's main stage, one of six performance stages for the event that will feature more than 50 performing acts.

Festival organizers said the event will also include more than 75 food booths, two beer gardens, and over 50 arts and crafts vendors.

The 2024 festival marks the 29th iteration of the Whiting Pierogi Fest. More information on the event can be found here.