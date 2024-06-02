chicago news

‘A gentle giant:' Recent HS graduate struck and killed while changing tire on Eisenhower Expressway

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 18-year-old man who was struck and killed while changing a tire on the Eisenhower Expressway graduated from high school just one week prior, according to relatives.

Erik Christopher Cox was one of two people who were killed at around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the expressway near Damen Avenue. Three others were injured, according to Illinois State Police.

Watch NBC 5 Chicago news stream free, 24/7, wherever you are

Cox's legal guardian told NBC Chicago that his car broke down after a night in the city - and he was getting out of the vehicle to change his tire when he lost his life. According to relatives, Cox graduated from Rolling Meadows High School last week and had big plans for his future.

He intended to study graphic design at Columbia College in the fall.

"He was a gentle giant, a big kid, and very intelligent," said Fernando Chavarria, Cox's legal guardian.

The second person who was killed in the crash had yet to be identified as of late Sunday.

It remained unclear if the driver involved had been located by state police.

Local

northwest Indiana 18 mins ago

3 people in hot air balloon injured from electric shock by power lines: NW Indiana officials

Chicago Police 4 hours ago

Family identifies young boy struck and killed while playing outside in Grand Crossing

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

chicago news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us