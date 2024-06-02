‘A gentle giant:' Recent HS graduate struck and killed while changing tire on Eisenhower Expressway

An 18-year-old man who was struck and killed while changing a tire on the Eisenhower Expressway graduated from high school just one week prior, according to relatives.

Erik Christopher Cox was one of two people who were killed at around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the expressway near Damen Avenue. Three others were injured, according to Illinois State Police.

Cox's legal guardian told NBC Chicago that his car broke down after a night in the city - and he was getting out of the vehicle to change his tire when he lost his life. According to relatives, Cox graduated from Rolling Meadows High School last week and had big plans for his future.

He intended to study graphic design at Columbia College in the fall.

"He was a gentle giant, a big kid, and very intelligent," said Fernando Chavarria, Cox's legal guardian.

The second person who was killed in the crash had yet to be identified as of late Sunday.

It remained unclear if the driver involved had been located by state police.