Is there mail today? What to know about USPS on Columbus Day and Indigenous People's Day

The federal holiday of Columbus Day falls on Monday, Oct. 14, which means many businesses across the United States are closed.

But is mail delivered on Columbus Day?

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday. That means mail will not be delivered, as Columbus Day is one of 11 holidays observed by the USPS.

The holiday, which is instead observed in some cities and states as Indigenous People's Day, also means schools and banks are closed.

Here's a full list of what's open and closed and more.

Does Illinois or Chicago recognize Indigenous People's Day?

While many states however recognize the day as Indigenous People's Day, though that does not include Illinois.

The state does recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day on a different day, however -- the last Monday in September, after passing legislation designating the day in 2017. In 2020, an Illinois lawmaker renewed her push to change the Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples' Day, but those efforts have since stalled.

In the City of Chicago, Columbus Day is an observed holiday. At 11:45 a.m., the 2024 Columbus Day Parade, hosted by by the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans, steps off at the corner of State Street and Wacker Drive.

What's open and closed Monday

Garbage Collection

According to the city of Chicago, there is no garbage collection on Columbus Day. Even if your garbage is not collected on Mondays, the holiday may impact your regular weekday garbage and recycling collection.

Banks

A number of banks credit unions will likely be closed as Columbus Day is considered a holiday by the Federal Reserve. If they choose, banks can be open on a Federal Reserve holiday.

While most major banks will be closed, you'll still be able to take advantage of mobile and online services. The stock market, on the other hand, will be open for the day. Bond markets will stay closed, however.

Government buildings

State government facilities in Illinois will remain closed for the day, as will federal government buildings across the country.

Libraries are expected to remain open.

DMV

Driver services facilities operated by the Illinois Secretary of State's office will be closed in observance of the holiday, according to the office's website.

Schools

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, Columbus Day is among the "legal school holidays" that do not count towards the mandatory 176-day school year.

Chicago Public Schools will be closed on Monday, as it recognizes the day as Indigenous People's Day.

As for some of the area's largest suburban districts, Indian Prairie School District #204, which serves students primarily from Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook and Plainfield, will be closed in observance of Columbus Day.

Elgin Area School District U46 will also be closed Monday, in observance of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Community High School District 218, serving students in several immediate southwest suburbs including Palos Heights, Oak Lawn and Blue Island, is also closed in observance of the holiday.

More information on each school's calendar can be found on the district's website.

Stores: Target, Costco, Starbucks and more

Most retailers, grocery stores and restaurants will be open and operating on regularly-scheduled hours. But just to make sure, it's not a bad idea to call ahead or check the hours online before venturing out.

While Costco is closed on seven holidays throughout the year, it will be open on Columbus Day, its website said.