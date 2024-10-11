Are Illinois schools open or closed for Columbus Day? Here's what to know

Classes have been in session for over a month at districts across the Chicago area, with students and teachers at many of the schools looking forward to their second holiday off of the school year this weekend.

Monday, Oct. 14 marks the federal holiday of Columbus Day, though eight U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and municipalities in many other states observe Indigenous Peoples' Day in its place. Multiple other states observe both holidays on the second Monday of October.

The holiday means many schools across the state will be closed on Monday, in addition to official government services such as post offices and DMV locations.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, Columbus Day is among the "legal school holidays" that do not count towards the mandatory 176-day school year.

The following days are listed as "legal school holidays" in Illinois:

New Year's Day (Jan. 1)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (third Monday in January)

Lincoln's Birthday (Feb 12)

Casimir Pulaski Day (first Monday in March)

Memorial Day (last Monday in May)

Juneteenth National Freedom Day (June 19)

Independence Day (July 4)

Labor Day (first Monday in September)

Columbus Day (second Monday in October)

General Election Day (Nov. 5, 2024)

Veterans Day (Nov. 11)

Thanksgiving Day (fourth Thursday in November)

Christmas Day (Dec. 25)

Many districts opt to observe Presidents' Day in lieu of Lincoln's Birthday on third Monday in February, which must be marked as a "Not in Attendance" day instead of a legal school holiday.

Though most schools across the state will be closed for Columbus Day, the State Board also iterates that school activities are permitted on Columbus Day, in addition to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Lincoln's Birthday, Casimir Pulaski Day and Veterans Day.

Chicago Public Schools will be closed on Monday, but will remain open on Veterans Day, Lincoln's Birthday and Casimir Pulaski Day.

As for some of the area's largest suburban districts, Indian Prairie School District #204, which serves students primarily from Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook and Plainfield, will be closed in observance of Columbus Day.

Elgin Area School District U46 will also be closed Monday, in observance of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Community High School District 218, serving students in several immediate southwest suburbs including Palos Heights, Oak Lawn and Blue Island, is also closed in observance of the holiday.

More information on each school's calendar can be found on the district's website.