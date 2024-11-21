Investigation underway after teen bicyclist killed in suburban hit-and-run crash

An investigation is underway and multiple vehicles have been identified after a teen bicyclist was killed in a suburban hit-and-run crash.

According to police in suburban Waukegan say the 17-year-old was riding a bicycle in the area near Belvidere and Fulton at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 10 when he was struck by a vehicle.

An investigation revealed that the teen was then struck by a second vehicle as he laid on the road. Both vehicles fled the scene, police said.

According to authorities, officers found the teen lying in the westbound lanes of traffic, and also found his damaged bicycle nearby.

One of the vehicles that allegedly struck the teen was located in Waukegan on Nov. 13, according to authorities. A passenger who was in the vehicle confirmed that a collision occurred, but the driver has not yet been located for questioning, according to police.

The driver of the second vehicle was located and interviewed in Vernon Hills on Nov. 14, police said. That driver admitted to hitting something with their vehicle.

Both vehicles were impounded by police as part of the investigation.

There was no immediate word on charges in the case, and the investigation remains ongoing.