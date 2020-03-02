Inspired Home Show at McCormick Place Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

The Inspired Home Show, which was scheduled to take place March 14 to 17 at the McCormick Place in Chicago, was canceled Monday amid fears of the rapidly expanding coronavirus, show organizers said.
The president of the International Housewares Association's board of directors said their main priority is the safety and well-being of the home and housewares industry.
"In the end, the global nature of our event, combined with the worldwide concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak and ongoing travel restrictions make it impossible for us to hold The Inspired Home Show next week," IHA President Derek Miller said.
The IHA Board of Directors and staff will work together over the next several weeks to measure the financial impact on the industry, according to a news release.
On Feb. 28, the International Sourcing Expo announced that it would not be a part of the 2020 Inspired Home Show due to coronavirus concerns. The International Sourcing Expo primarily houses Chinese-based suppliers.