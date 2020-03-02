Inspired Home Show at McCormick Place Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

The Inspired Home Show, which was scheduled to take place March 14 to 17 at the McCormick Place in Chicago, was canceled Monday amid fears of the rapidly expanding coronavirus, show organizers said.

The president of the International Housewares Association's board of directors said their main priority is the safety and well-being of the home and housewares industry.

Vice President Mike Pence said during a Monday press briefing that despite recent American deaths, the risk of coronavirus in the United States "remains low."

"In the end, the global nature of our event, combined with the worldwide concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak and ongoing travel restrictions make it impossible for us to hold The Inspired Home Show next week," IHA President Derek Miller said.

The IHA Board of Directors and staff will work together over the next several weeks to measure the financial impact on the industry, according to a news release.

A fourth Illinois patient has tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, state health officials announced Monday. The woman in her 70s is the spouse of a man, also in his 70s, who tested positive over the weekend in a Chicago suburb, the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a release. NBC 5’s Regina Waldroup reports the latest.

On Feb. 28, the International Sourcing Expo announced that it would not be a part of the 2020 Inspired Home Show due to coronavirus concerns. The International Sourcing Expo primarily houses Chinese-based suppliers.