How to Prevent Coronavirus While You Head Out to Vote

Early voting began Monday, and election officials want to make sure you feel safe from the coronavirus when you cast your ballot.

Your best bet to avoid those who are or could potentially be sick? Vote by mail.

If you are already registered to vote, you have until March 12 to request a mail-in ballot. You can request one via your local election authority's website. But remember, if you apply to vote by mail, you cannot later choose to vote at your polling place unless you bring the mail ballot in and surrender it to the election judges. If you do choose to vote by mail, your ballot must be postmarked on or before election day to be counted.

With flu season well upon us, and concerns over the coronavirus growing, NBC 5’s Lauren Petty visited Northwestern Hospital and talked to Dr. Igor Koralnik. Koralnik shows us the right way to get your hands clean in 60 seconds.

On the other hand, if you want to visit one of 54 early voting sites, officials say they are taking extra precautions to keep areas clean to protect your health.

Check out everything you need to know this election season with our Voter’s Guide to the 2020 Illinois Primary Election.