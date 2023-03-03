Inmate Beaten to Death in Maximum Security Wing of Cook County Jail

An inmate was beaten to death Thursday evening in the maximum security wing of Cook County Jail, officials said.

About 5:10 p.m. Thursday, correctional staff at the jail found Marvell Reasonover, 28, unresponsive in his cell and “immediately began life-saving measures,” the Cook County Sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Reasonover was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. His death was caused by multiple injuries from an assault and was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

His cellmate was “secured and escorted out of the cell,” officials said.

Reasonover was in custody for having a weapon as a felon in August 2020 when Chicago police officers found a loaded weapon in a vehicle he was in, the sheriff’s office said. He admitted to officers that the weapon was his.

In December that year, he also allegedly stole a Jeep at gunpoint after arranging online to meet with the owner, who was advertising the Jeep, officials said.

While in custody, Reasonover was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, public indecency and criminal damage to property.