Indiana Reports 523 New Cases of Coronavirus

Indiana officials reported 523 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, along with nine additional deaths statewide.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 43,655 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Thursday, the death toll statewide stood at 2,394.

An additional 192 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 12,369 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 444,252.

Ventilator usage continues to be low, as nearly 83% of ventilators and nearly 36% of intensive care unit beds statewide remain available.