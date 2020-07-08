Indiana Reports 455 New Cases of Coronavirus Wednesday

Indiana officials reported 455 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, along with 15 additional deaths.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 49,063 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, the death toll statewide stood at 2,539.

An additional 193 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 5,823 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 535,857.

Ventilator usage continues to be low, as 84% of ventilators and nearly 39% of intensive care unit beds statewide remain available.

The state moved to phase 4.5 over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, delaying plans to move to phase five and fully reopen. The governor’s initial reopening plan called for the total removal of the current 250-person limit on social gatherings and allowing restaurants, bars, nightclubs and recreation venues to operate at full capacity beginning Saturday, but Gov. Eric Holcomb said things will instead stay largely unchanged for the next two weeks due to an increase in hospitalizations over the last week and a "slight" uptick in the state's positivity rate.

He also cited the surge in cases reported in several states across the U.S.