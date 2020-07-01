What's Reopening and What's Not in Indiana's ‘Phase 4.5'

As Indiana delays its reopening plan, opting to move to a so-called "phase 4.5" instead of entering phase five for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, some restrictions will remain in place.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday that the state will move to phase 4.5 from July 4 through July 17. The governor’s initial reopening plan called for the total removal beginning Saturday of the current 250-person limit on social gatherings and allowing restaurants, bars, nightclubs and recreation venues to operate at full capacity.

Citing an increase in hospitalizations over the last week and a "slight" uptick in the state's positivity rate, Holcomb said things will largely stay the same for the next two weeks as phase 4.5 begins, pausing any capacity increase for bars, restaurants and entertainment venues. The state will also continue its current 250-person limit on social gatherings.

"We just have to accept the fact, more than recognize it, but accept that again this virus is on the prowl and it's moving even within our borders," Holcomb said.

Since June 12, restaurants have been allowed 75% capacity in their dining rooms, while bars, nightclubs, bowling alleys, museums and amusement parks have been open at half capacity.

But outbreaks in Florida, Arizona, Texas and California have already caused those states to shut down bars and beaches and curb restaurant capacity.

"The volatility that we see, even in some areas of our own state, but especially around the country and especially around our own borders is of some concern and that's what giving us push pause," Holcomb said.

Here's a look at the restrictions still in place through July 17:

Social gatherings following the CDC’s social distancing guidelines will be limited to up to 250 people. This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time, particularly indoors.

Dining room food service may continue operations at up to 75 percent capacity as long as social distancing is observed. Bar seating in restaurants may continue operations at 50 percent capacity. Bars and nightclubs may continue operations open at 50 percent capacity as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Cultural, entertainment and tourism sites may continue operations open at 50 percent capacity.

Movie theaters, bowling alleys and similar facilities may continue operations open at 50 percent capacity.

Amusement parks, water parks and similar facilities may continue operations open at 50 percent capacity. Reservations are encouraged to limit the number of customers at any one time.

Raceways may continue operations open at 50 percent grandstand capacity

And here's what will reopen:

Beginning July 4, fairs, festivals and other similar outdoor events may open.

Pari-mutuel horse racing and county and state fair racing may begin with 50 percent spectator capacity.

Youth overnight camps may open.

K-12 school operations may begin the 2020-21 academic year on July 1.

Extra-curricular, co-curricular activities may resume July 6.

Outdoor visitation is required at assisted living facilities and nursing homes beginning July 4 and indoor visitation may begin. Hospital visitations with precautions are encouraged.

Indiana officials reported 371 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, along with eight additional deaths statewide.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 45,952 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, the death toll statewide stood at 2,456.

An additional 194 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 5,555 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 489,716.

As of Wednesday, nearly 83% of ventilators and more than 39% of intensive care unit beds statewide remained available.