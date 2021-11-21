Indiana Police Officer Seriously Hurt After Head-On Crash Ends Pursuit Saturday

An Indiana police officer was seriously injured and one suspect is in custody after a high-speed pursuit ended with a head-on collision between a police cruiser and a fleeing vehicle Saturday evening.

According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit occurred after authorities received a call of a kidnapping victim being transported on Interstate 94 near the Illinois state line at approximately 7 p.m.

Police say that the 911 caller told police that their daughter was being held against her will, and that the suspect was armed with a handgun.

A short time later, police located the vehicle on the Interstate near Burns Harbor, and attempted to make a traffic stop. After pulling over, the suspect then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, and after officers observed what they believed to be the potential kidnapping victim in the vehicle, they initiated a pursuit.

The suspect exited the highway at State Route 49, and began to travel southbound. After unsuccessfully trying to evade police, the suspect returned to State Route 49 and began to drive northbound in the southbound lanes of the roadway.

At least three Porter police vehicles were traveling in the southbound lanes at the time, with emergency lights activated, when they spotted the suspect’s vehicle driving directly at them. The first two vehicles were able to swerve out of the way, but the third collided with the fleeing vehicle head-on.

Two occupants of the suspect’s vehicle then got out, and a foot pursuit was initiated. One of the suspects was tased, and was taken into custody at a nearby Phillips 66 gas station. A second suspect remains at-large, according to police.

The officer whose vehicle was hit during the pursuit was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, but police said that they do not believe the officer’s injuries are life-threatening.

The apprehended suspect, identified as 25-year-old Michigan resident Aries Atlas, was also treated for his injuries.

Three other occupants were found in the suspect’s vehicle, including a woman who was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate the pursuit, and authorities say more information will be released in coming days.