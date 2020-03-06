Indiana Confirms 1st Case of Coronavirus

Indiana has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, health officials announced Friday.

The patient is a man who recently traveled to Boston and had contact with individuals at an event where other positive cases have been reported, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said. He returned to Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The patient, who is being treated at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis, is "an isolated case," Box said. The presumptive positive results came from a state test, but still need to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control Prevention.

"The question has never been if Indiana would get a case, but when we would see one," Box said.

Officials at the hospital said the man contacted the state's health department to say he was concerned he may have coronavirus following his return to Indiana and the department alerted the hospital prior to his arrival for testing.

The hospital said precautions were taken to ensure the man took a route that would have no contact with other patients. After being tested, he returned to self quarantine.

"The patient and the hospital did everything possible to limit the risk of exposure to other individuals," Box said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency to "ensure that the state of Indiana is in the absolute best position to get the federal funding necessary to respond step by step."

State health officials maintained there is "no ongoing risk to the public" from the latest patient. They noted that a total of 12 individuals have been tested in the state and another 35 are being monitored.

"The situation with COVID-19 is changing rapidly and we can expect to see other cases in Indiana in the future," Box said.