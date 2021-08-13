grace ross

Indiana Boy's Competency Hearing in Girl's Death Moved Again

Grace Ross was found dead March 12 in New Carlisle, Indiana

A court hearing has been delayed until November to determine if a 14-year-old boy accused in the strangulation death of a northern Indiana girl is competent to stand trial in her killing.

The hearing had been scheduled for Thursday before a St. Joseph County magistrate, but it was continued until Nov. 17.

The South Bend Tribune reports the postponement is the third time the boy’s competency hearing has been delayed.

The boy is charged with murder and child molestation in juvenile court in Grace Ross’ death. She was found dead March 12 in a wooded area in New Carlisle, about 75 miles east of Chicago.

