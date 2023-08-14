Amber Alert issued for 3 children reported missing in Indiana

An Amber Alert was issued by Indiana authorities on Monday afternoon in the search for three missing children from Indianapolis.

Dylan Dempsey, 8, Daiton Dempsey, 4, and Dalilah Sanders, 3, were last seen at 10 a.m. Monday and believed to be in extreme danger, according to the Indiana State Police. All three children were thought to be with Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39, who may be driving a red 2014 Ford Mustang Convertible with the Indiana license plate KEVIN 5, police said.

Dylan, who is 8 years old, is 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 55 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white Champion T-shirt with gray basketball shorts and has black hair and brown eyes, police said. Daiton, meanwhile, stands 3 feet 11 inches tall, weighs around 42 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. At the time he was last seen, Daiton was wearing a graphic t-shirt.

The third missing child, Dalilah, is 2 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 30 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt, authorities said.

Anyone with information about their disappearance was asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541.