Independent stores to hold ‘Record Store Day' event on Black Friday, highlighting special releases

While Black Friday is mostly known as the year's biggest shopping day when crowds flock to big-box and department stores, the day also holds significance for collectors of vinyl records.

Independent record stores across the country are participating in "RSD Black Friday," a similar event to April's "Record Store Day," when special vinyl releases from dozens of artists are distributed exclusively to independent record stores in limited quantities.

In addition to the offerings of unique, limited-time records, many record stores hold additional sales on other items in their inventory in celebration of the day.

Among the artists with special releases this year include The Beatles, The Doors, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Rage Against the Machine and Olivia Rodrigo.

Though many of the special releases are available on standard 12" vinyl, several titles are released on different formats, including cassette and 7" vinyl. Additionally, a different quantity of units is released depending on the title.

While there are dozens of independent record stores across the Chicago area, here are few within city limits that are participating in Friday's event:

Reckless Records - Loop (26 E. Madison St.), Wicker Park (1379 N. Milwaukee Ave.), Lakeview (929 W. Belmont Ave.)

Tone Deaf Records - Portage Park (4356 N. Milwaukee Ave.)

Shuga Records - Wicker Park (1272 N. Milwaukee Ave.), Logan Square (3306 W. Armitage Ave.)

Pinwheel Records - Pilsen (1722 W. 18th St.)

Record Breakers - Avondale (2935 N. Milwaukee Ave.)

A full list of releases available for this year's RSD Black Friday event can be found here. Information on the history behind Record Store Day can be found here.