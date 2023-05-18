Immersive Andy Warhol Exhibit Opening Next Month at Suburban Museum

An immersive exhibit showcasing the work of renowned artist Andy Warhol will be opening next month at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art in Glen Ellyn.

Original works as part of "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop | Works from the Bank of America Collection" will be on view after being loaned via the Art in our Communities program sponsored by Bank of America.

Additionally, original photographs by Warhol, in both black-and-white gelatin silver prints and color, can be seen.

The exhibit is slated to open on June 3 and will run through Sept. 10. While closed on Mondays, the exhibit will be open six days a week during its run with the following hours:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pricing for the exhibit varies, with audio tour tickets available for $8, while flexible "anytime" tickets are for sale for $40.

Those who choose "anytime" tickets still must select a specific date to attend, but can experience the exhibit at anytime during the day, though final entry is one hour prior the closing of the museum.

Timed tickets are available for $25 on weekdays and $30 on weekends, with patrons coming to the exhibit at a time selected upon ticket purchase. A $2 discount is available for seniors, youth and military personnel for timed tickets.

Audio tours are based on availability and give patrons a guided walking tour of the exhibit.

Residents can order tickets either in person at the museum's box office from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, or purchase online here.

More information on the exhibit can be found at the Cleve Carney Museum's website.