‘I'm heartbroken': Angel Reese reacts to reported firing of Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese penned an emotional farewell to Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon, who was reportedly fired after less than a year as the club's head coach.

"I’m heartbroken. I’m literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life. She was the only person that believed in me," Reese said in part in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Reese was one of the bright spots on a Sky team that finished 13-27 and narrowly missed out on a postseason berth. Reese set the WNBA single-season rebounding record in 2024, her rookie season.

Weatherspoon, who played in the WNBA from 1997-2004, was hired as the team's head coach in October 2023 after a three-season tenure as an assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Sky were coached under James Wade to begin the 2023 season, though he resigned in July 2023 to take a position as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors.

The Sky finished 2023 under interim head coach Emre Vatansever, with the team going 11-13 under his direction.