Illinois Tollway switching to vehicle stickers to pay tolls

Drivers in Illinois are undoubtedly familiar with the transponders used to pay tolls on the Illinois Tollway, but those devices will be going away in coming years with the debut of new technology.

According to a statement from the Tollway, drivers will instead be issued I-PASS sticker tags to affix to their vehicles in coming months.

Officials say the radio frequency identification (RFID) powered stickers will be available at oases and the Tollway’s headquarters at the end of January, and will be available for online ordering by February.

“The Illinois Tollway is continuing to adopt new tolling technology as it evolves, and I-PASS Sticker Tags mark the latest development in toll collection,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse in a statement. “Sticker tags are being adopted by toll agencies across the country and by the Illinois Tollway as they provide a convenient, reliable and less expensive travel experience for our customers.”

According to officials, 19 states are part of the E-ZPass program, and the tag will work for all of those states.

Unlike transponders, there will be no deposit fee, according to the Tollway. Drivers will also be able to receive multiple stickers to link to the same I-PASS account, meaning that stickers won’t have to be moved between vehicles.

For those who are not wanting to ditch their transponders yet, fret not, as the Tollway says those devices will remain active until their designated expiration date.

The stickers can be used immediately on the Illinois Tollway system, though officials say that there may be a 24-hour waiting period for use on the Chicago Skyway or for other states that are on the E-ZPass system.