There are a few things you can always find people in Chicago talking about: The sports, the weather, the food...the traffic.

Transportation always makes headlines in and around the city. We've rounded up 10 of the biggest traffic stories this year that impacted Chicago commuters on the roads, rails and in the skies.

Final year of Metra's "Super Saver"

Commuter rail agency Metra in January entered their final year of offering a promotional pass called the ‘Super Saver.’ For $100 a month, riders had unlimited access to Metra as part of the agency’s push to win back people after the pandemic. According to officials, the pass will go away in 2024 under a new fare structure.

Rideshare pickup location changes at O'Hare

In February, rideshare pickups consolidated to only one area at O’Hare International Airport. The Department of Aviation decided the old system clogged the arrivals level.

These pickups are now on the Upper Level outside Terminal 2.

Taxi areas remain the same.

Kennedy expressway construction begins

In March, a massive, years-long Kennedy Expressway bridge rebuild began, with major lane closures on the Inbound Kennedy Expressway, as well as outbound express lane closures.

Earlier this month, the Illinois Department of Transportation said that Phase 1 of the project had been completed. Phase 2 -- closure of the express lanes -- will begin in Spring of 2024.

After that, Phase 3 will get underway, which involves outbound lane closures.

The whole project is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2025.

Taylor Swift shows take over downtown

In June, music superstar Taylor Swift played three sold-out shows at Solider Field in Chicago -- and the CTA reported a significant ridership spike. Swift devotees took public transportation in droves, and there was a tight traffic control system around the venue.

NASCAR brings a street race downtown

In July, NASCAR Chicago brought auto racing to downtown, along with dozens of street closures. The set-up, which brought disruption to commuters, will return again in 2024.

CTA Forest Park Branch improvements

Also in July, the CTA Blue Line's Forest Park Branch underwent track and station improvement. Train service on the West Side and near UIC disrupted as workers rebuild miles of track, with shuttle buses offered between LaSalle and the Illinois Medical District to help ease the inconvenience, which lasted through early October.

CDOT commissioner resigns

In August, Gia Biagi, the Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner, resigned. As of Dec. 21, there is still no leader at the Chicago Department of Transportation under Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Canal Street Viaduct closes

Also in August, the Canal Street viaduct over Union Station closed from Jackson to Adams streets. The work is expected to last for 18 months.

CTA Yellow Line crash

In November, a CTA Yellow Line crash between a passenger rail train and a CTA snow removal vehicle lead to weeks of disruption for Skokie commuters. 19 people were injured in the crash where the Yellow Line terminates at the Howard Train Yard on the North Side, and service on the line remains suspended.

NTSB investigators have release slower speed recommendations, and riders are stuck with shuttle buses into Howard.

Southwest Airlines fined $140M for 2022 holiday travel "meltdown"

This month, Southwest Airlines was fined $140 Million for its 2022 holiday-season operational problems that left travelers -- and their luggage -- stranded in airports across the country, including Midway and O'Hare in Chicago. According to the Department of Transportation, the carrier will now have to pay millions towards passenger refunds and future compensation.

Also this month, Southwest pilots reached a tentative new deal contract; the latest compromise to close a year of several new pilot union deals, including Delta, American and United.