This is the dog breed Illinoisans are looking to rescue most, data shows

Search engine traffic is shining new light on the dog breeds that Illinois residents are most interested in adopting.

The Google search metrics, compiled and studied by PetLab, used a variety of search terms to determine the dog breeds that Illinois residents are most active in seeking out online.

According to the data, the most popular rescue dog breed in Illinois, and in the United States, is the Chihuahua, with six out of every 100,000 monthly searches going toward adopting the tiny, personality-filled dogs.

The second-most popular breed in Illinois is the Beagle, which was the top-searched dog in numerous states in the northeast, including Delaware, Connecticut and Maryland.

Golden Retrievers are the third-most popular rescue dog breed in Illinois, and also ranked highly in Wisconsin, according to the study. Labrador Retrievers and Yorkshire Terriers rounded out the top-five in the Land of Lincoln.

In Indiana, the top-searched breed is the German Shepherd, followed by Chihuahuas, Yorkshire Terriers, Beagles and Doberman Pinschers.