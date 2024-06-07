Each year, Illinois offers four days where residents can fish for free, without a license -- and that time is coming up.

The Illinois Free Fishing Days event, held each year in conjunction with National Go Fishing Day, will take place this month and coincide with Father's Day weekend.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Free Fishing Days will happen June 14-17.

Any Illinois residents can fish without purchasing a license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp, according to IDNR officials.

Several communities will also host events in celebration of the free fishing days, including Will County’s Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, which will feature three days of giveaways and events, according to officials.

Those giveaways will include free containers of nightcrawlers on Friday and sweet treats on Sunday, according to the Forest Preserves of Will County.

Outside of the Free Fishing Days, Illinois requires anyone over the age of 16 to have a fishing license in order to fish. A fishing license in Illinois can be purchased for $15, and is available either at vendors throughout the state or via the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ website.