Illinois to launch ‘food truck' DMVs this month, starting in Chicago and several suburbs

While it won't be serving any food, a new kind of "food" truck will be dishing out licenses and other driver services in Illinois starting this month.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced this week that his office will roll out its first-ever "Mobile DMV," offering drivers chance to obtain things like a new drivers license "within minutes."

“Since taking office, it’s been our mission to make it easier and more convenient for Illinois residents to access government services without having to wait or travel to a DMV facility,” Giannoulias said in a statement. “Our DMV on Wheels program will build on the success of our digital programs, saving time by offering efficient ways to do things like renew your driver’s license or get a vehicle sticker without leaving their communities.”

The mobile DMVs were described as being "similar to a food truck," and are electric-powered. The first unit will launch this month in Chicago and surrounding suburbs with three more expected later in the summer, which will cover events across the entire state.

The mobile truck is said to be different from the office's brick-and-mortar pop-ups, which require physical space and an internet connection.

So what exactly will you be able to have done at the Mobile DMV?

According to Giannoulias, the following options can be done "within minutes":

Renew a driver’s license, state ID or Temporary Visitor Driver’s License (TVDL)

Renew a vehicle registration

Purchase a vehicle sticker

Apply for a REAL ID

Apply for a replacement or corrected driver’s license or state ID

Join the Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor Registry

Register to vote

The units will also be sent to any area DMV that may have "an unforeseen temporary closure."

It's the latest new move aimed at limiting lines at DMVs across Illinois.

Recently, the Secretary of State's office announced special summer hours for teen drivers.